Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty In Tax Fraud Trial

FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Donald Trump's company has been convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on perks such as apartments and luxury cars. As punishment, the Trump Organization could be fined up to $1.6 million. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A jury says the Trump Organization is guilty on all counts in its New York tax fraud trial. Prosecutors accused the former President’s company of avoiding taxes by paying personal expenses for top executives and giving them compensation without reporting it over a period of 15 years.

The prosecution’s star witness, former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to tax fraud and testified during the trial. Donald Trump himself isn’t charged and he has called the trial politically motivated. The company could now face up to over one-million dollars in fines.