Jury: Kevin Spacey Didn’t Molest Actor Anthony Rapp In 1986

(AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey, finding he didn’t sexually abuse fellow actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. The jurors reached a verdict Thursday after deliberating for just over an hour. Rapp had claimed he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him after a party at Spacey’s home. Spacey testified that the encounter never happened, and said he was sure of it. The trial was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. Claims by Rapp and others had brought an abrupt halt to two-time Academy Award winner Spacey’s career in 2017. Spacey didn’t comment as he left the courthouse. Rapp’s lawyers declined comment.