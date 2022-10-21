Jury: Kevin Spacey Didn’t Molest Actor Anthony Rapp In 1986

American actor Kevin Spacey, center, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in New York. A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1980s. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

American actor Kevin Spacey, center, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Court House on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in New York. A jury sided with Kevin Spacey on Thursday in one of the lawsuits that derailed the film star's career, finding he did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp, then 14, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays in 1980s. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

(AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey, finding he didn’t sexually abuse fellow actor Anthony Rapp in 1986. The jurors reached a verdict Thursday after deliberating for just over an hour. Rapp had claimed he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him after a party at Spacey’s home. Spacey testified that the encounter never happened, and said he was sure of it. The trial was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. Claims by Rapp and others had brought an abrupt halt to two-time Academy Award winner Spacey’s career in 2017. Spacey didn’t comment as he left the courthouse. Rapp’s lawyers declined comment.