Jury Picked, Attorneys Present Opening Statements In Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

Opening statements are underway in the federal corruption trial of two remaining defendants indicted in the scandal surrounding the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Opening statements began this afternoon after prosecuting and defense attorneys spent the morning selecting the jury that’ll hear the case. Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are charged with bribery and conspiracy.

Cuellar and Quintanilla were among seven officials indicted in 2019 in what federal investigators say was a widespread scheme that funneled millions of dollars to elected officials to influence their votes ensuring lucrative contracts would be awarded to favored engineering firms.