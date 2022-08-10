Jury Picked, Evidence Next In 2nd Trial In Gov. Whitmer Plot

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and Adam Fox. Jury selection started Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in the second trial of the two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 over their disgust with restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors are putting Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. on trial again after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two co-defendants were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty earlier. (Kent County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It’s the government’s second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap the Democratic governor as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. The government says they were displeased over COVID-19 restrictions. The jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.