Jury Picked For 1st Trial Stemming From US Capitol Riot

This artist sketch depicts Judge Dabney Friedrich looking out from the bench during jury selection for Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, top right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Seated from front left are members of the U.S. prosecution legal team, Tim Ryan, Risa Berkower, Jeff Nestler, and Amanda Rohde. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

(AP) — A federal jury is scheduled to hear attorneys’ opening statements Wednesday for the first trial stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year. Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Tuesday for the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt.

The resident of Wylie, Texas, is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers who were guarding the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich individually questioned dozens of prospective jurors on Monday and Tuesday.