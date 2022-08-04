Jury Returns After Visiting Parkland School Shooting Crime Scene

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, . (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)

Jurors are back in a Florida court after visiting the crime scene of the Parkland school shooting massacre.

Convicted killer Nikolas Cruz stayed behind as the group walked the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier today. They went into classrooms where the shooting took place in 2018 and were not allowed to touch anything or speak.

Families of the 17 victims killed that day are continuing to read impact statements. Jurors will decide if Cruz will face the death penalty or get life in prison.