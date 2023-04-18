Jury Seated To Hear Case About Fox’s False Election Claims

(AP) — A jury has been seated to hear a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The trial that began Tuesday will test First Amendment protections and expose the network’s role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics.