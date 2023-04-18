NATIONAL

Jury Seated To Hear Case About Fox’s False Election Claims

This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and Fox News attorney Daniel Webb, standing at right, speaking to Judge Eric Davis before finishing jury selection in Delaware Superior Court Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

(AP) — A jury has been seated to hear a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The trial that began Tuesday will test First Amendment protections and expose the network’s role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics.

