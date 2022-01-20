Jury Selection Begins In Federal Trial Over Floyd’s Killing

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Jury selection is underway in the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing.

The judge on Thursday repeatedly stressed that fellow Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction on state murder charges should not influence the proceedings. J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson is questioning potential jurors. Among the jurors excused was a man who said he has a problem watching the video of Floyd’s arrest. Several others were excused after they said they could not be impartial, including a man who said his faith also prevents him from judging a human being.