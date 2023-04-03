Jury Selection Begins In Idaho Trial Of Slain Kids’ Mother

FILE - In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in Salem, Idaho, on June 9, 2020. A mother charged with murder in the deaths of her two children is set to stand trial in Idaho. The proceedings against Lori Vallow Daybell, the wife of Chad Daybell, beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, could reveal new details in the strange, doomsday-focused case. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

FILE - In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in Salem, Idaho, on June 9, 2020. A mother charged with murder in the deaths of her two children is set to stand trial in Idaho. The proceedings against Lori Vallow Daybell, the wife of Chad Daybell, beginning Monday, April 3, 2023, could reveal new details in the strange, doomsday-focused case. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

(AP) — Hundreds of people are expected to gather at an Idaho courthouse Monday morning as attorneys begin selecting jurors for the trial of a woman charged in a strange triple-murder case. Lori Vallow Daybell is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children and her newest husband’s previous wife. She has pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last several weeks. Her husband has also pleaded not guilty to the same charges. Chad Daybell is being tried separately. His trial is still months away.