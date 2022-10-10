Jury Selection Begins Tuesday In Long-Delayed Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

Prosecutors and defense attorneys Tuesday morning will start the process of picking a jury for two defendants in the long-delayed corruption case surrounding the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

The trial is for former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla who are charged with bribery and conspiracy. Cuellar and Quintanilla were among seven officials indicted in 2019 in what federal investigators say was a widespread scheme that funneled millions of dollars to elected officials to influence their votes ensuring lucrative engineering contracts would be awarded to politically-favored firms.

The case has seen three former Weslaco city commissioners and a former Rio Grande City school trustee plead guilty to their roles in the scheme. Cuellar and Quintanilla maintain they did nothing illegal.