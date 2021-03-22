Jury Selection In 3rd Week For Ex-Cop’s Trial In Floyd Death

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses pre-trial motions, prior to continuing jury selection, Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Jury selection has entered its third week for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, with at least two more jurors needed ahead of opening statements next week. Thirteen jurors have been seated for Derek Chauvin’s trial on murder and manslaughter charges.

The judge has said two more will be seated ahead of opening statements expected March 29. An earlier court order said up to 16 total would be chosen. Only 12 will deliberate; the others will be alternates.

Last week, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill declined defense requests to delay or move the trial over concerns that a massive settlement to George Floyd’s family would affect the jury.