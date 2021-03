This file photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Jury selection moves into a second week today in the trial of a former Minneapolis Police officer accused of murdering George Floyd last May.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second and third degree murder in the death of the unarmed Black man who died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Seven jurors have already been chosen.