Jury Selection Resumes For 1st Trial Over Capitol Riot

This artist sketch depicts Judge Dabney Friedrich looking out from the bench during jury selection for Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, top right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Seated from front left are members of the U.S. prosecution legal team, Tim Ryan, Risa Berkower, Jeff Nestler, and Amanda Rohde. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

(AP) — Jury selection has resumed in the first trial for one of the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters charged with storming the U.S. Capitol last year.

The defendant, Guy Wesley Reffitt, is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities after he returned home to Wylie, Texas.

The trial judge individually questioned more than 30 prospective jurors on Monday during the first day of jury selection. U.S. District Judge Dabney Freidrich said she hopes to finish picking a jury on Tuesday to hear attorneys’ opening statements later in the day.