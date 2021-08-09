Jury Selection Set To Begin In R. Kelly Sex Trafficking Case

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. The R&B star gained weight and lost money while he awaits a sex-trafficking trial that starts in earnest next week, his lawyers said Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at a court hearing. The revelations came as U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly in New York made a series of rulings to narrow down what evidence can be shown to jurors. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
(AP) — After several delays, the first phase of the sex trafficking trial of R&B star R. Kelly is set begin with jury selection in New York City. A judge will question potential jurors in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday. The proceeding comes two years after Kelly was charged with abusing women and girls for nearly two decades. Defense lawyers have said Kelly’s alleged victims were groupies who only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era.