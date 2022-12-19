Jury Selection To Begin In Proud Boys Jan. 6 Sedition Trial

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. Jury selection will get underway Monday, Dec. 19, in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the extremist group accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a desperate bid to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

(AP) — Jury selection is expected to get underway Monday in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the extremist group. They are charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Defense attorneys have denied that the Proud Boys leaders planned or led an attack on the Capitol. Tarrio and four of his lieutenants are heading to trial in Washington just weeks after two leaders of another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of seditious conspiracy. Their case was seen as a major victory for the Justice Department’s extensive Jan. 6 prosecution.