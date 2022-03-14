Jury Selection To Begin In Trial Of Palmview H-E-B Shooting Suspect

More than five years later, trial is to get underway today for the man accused in a deadly shooting at the H-E-B in Palmview.

It was in November 2016 when police say Raul Lopez, who was working at the store that night, grabbed a handgun from his pickup truck and fired a barrage of bullets at a window where several coworkers were on break. One of them, 48-year-old Mario Pulido, was killed. The other three were wounded.

Lopez later called 9-1-1 and surrendered, telling the dispatcher that everyone was out to get him. His attorneys have said they’ll pursue an insanity defense. Lopez is on trial for murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.