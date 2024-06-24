LOCALTRENDING

Jury Selection Underway For Brownsville Man On Trial For Vehicle Killings Of 8 Migrants

jsalinasBy 211 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

George Alvarez; Photo courtesy Brownsville Police Department

They’re picking a jury for the trial of George Alvarez, accused in the vehicle crash deaths of eight migrants outside a Brownsville shelter last year. The 35-year-old Alvarez is standing trial on 26 charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was the morning of May 7th last year when Alvarez sped his Range Rover through a red light, struck a curb, and careened out of control into a group of migrants outside the Ozanam Center. 8 were killed, 10 were maimed or otherwise seriously injured. Toxicology results showed Alvarez was under the influence of drugs at the time.

San Juan To Unveil New Conference Center Concept At Upcoming Town Hall Meeting

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL