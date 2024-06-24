Jury Selection Underway For Brownsville Man On Trial For Vehicle Killings Of 8 Migrants

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

They’re picking a jury for the trial of George Alvarez, accused in the vehicle crash deaths of eight migrants outside a Brownsville shelter last year. The 35-year-old Alvarez is standing trial on 26 charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was the morning of May 7th last year when Alvarez sped his Range Rover through a red light, struck a curb, and careened out of control into a group of migrants outside the Ozanam Center. 8 were killed, 10 were maimed or otherwise seriously injured. Toxicology results showed Alvarez was under the influence of drugs at the time.