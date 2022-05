A Weslaco man will spend at least 24 years in prison after being convicted of killing the brother of his former lover.

A jury sentenced 31-year-old Victor Lee Alfaro Mondayy to 58 years in prison for the 2016 death of Reynaldo Reyes, Junior.

Alfaro’s trial was notable for the dismissal of three jurors and a charge of perjury against a key prosecution witness. Alfaro will be eligible for parole in 2046.