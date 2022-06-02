Jury Sides With Johnny Depp In Libel Case, Awards Him $10M

(AP) — A jury sided with Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict issued Wednesday awarded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor more than $10 million Wednesday and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her before and during their brief marriage. But in a split decision, the jury also found that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.