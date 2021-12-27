Jury Signals Verdict Not Near At Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

(AP) — A jury has signaled that it’s settled into deliberations at the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell with a request for a white board and different colored sticky notes. The jury deliberated over an hour Monday before making the request. It also asked for some trial testimony and the definition of enticement. The jury resumed deliberations after a holiday weekend break following two full days of talks last week. The British socialite is charged with grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyers say she’s a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.