Jury To Get To Weigh Some Lesser Charges In Rittenhouse Case

Kyle Rittenhouse and defense attorney Mark Richards stand as Judge Bruce Schroeder makes a personal call during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him.

After fierce debate between prosecutors and attorneys for the 18-year-old Illinois man on Friday without jurors present, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would issue final rulings on Saturday about which lesser charges the jury could consider. But he also made some findings from the bench and indicated how he is inclined to rule on others.

Schroeder’s decisions on the matter could be significant, with many legal observers saying prosecutors struggled to poke holes in Rittenhouse’s claims that he shot two men and wounded a third in self-defense during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.