Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail In Fake Attack

This booking photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Jussie Smollett. A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail Thursday, March 10, 2022, branding the Black and gay actor a charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for lying to police in a racist and homophobic attack that he staged himself. Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, with five months served in the county jail. Linn denied a request to suspend Smollett’s sentence and ordered he be placed in custody immediately. Smollett proclaimed his innocence after Linn’s decision. Sentencing for Smollett began shortly after Linn upheld the jury’s verdict from December that found Smollett, who is Black and gay, guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct. Supporters of Smollett urged Linn not to send Smollett to prison.