Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

The Justice Department will investigate police practices in Minneapolis. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the probe will look into whether the department engages in excessive force, including during protests. Possible discriminatory conduct will also be reviewed.

The move comes a day after the guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of killing George Floyd last May. Floyd was an unarmed Black man who died in police custody.