Justice Department Tells Abbott To Scrap Migrant Transport Order

The U.S. Justice Department is threatening to sue the state of Texas over Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order that authorizes DPS troopers to pull over unauthorized vehicles suspected of carrying migrants.

The order states only local, state, and federal law enforcement vehicles are authorized to transport migrants. Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday said Abbott must walk back the directive, which Garland called both dangerous and unlawful. Abbott quickly fired back, saying it’s clear the Biden administration misunderstands what’s happening at the Texas-Mexico border.

The governor issued his order after learning that COVID-positive migrants were being privately driven from the Catholic Charities’ Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen to a quarantine hotel in La Joya. One of the COVID-positive families later strayed out of their room to eat at a nearby Whataburger.