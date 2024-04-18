Justice Department To Pay $100 Million To Nassar Victims

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

The Justice Department is paying over 100-million dollars to the victims of Larry Nassar. The Wall Street Journal reports the department agreed to make the payment as compensation for the FBI’s mishandling of the investigation into the former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

A report from the Justice Department Inspector General claimed FBI investigators failed to respond to the abuse allegations in a timely manner, which delayed Nassar’s conviction by over a year.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 after over 500 women were abused by Nassar during his time working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.