Justice Dept. Releases Redacted Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit

The affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is photographed Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched Trump's estate to look for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) — The Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The 32-page affidavit, even in its redacted form, contains additional details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

Among other things, the affidavit says 14 of the 15 boxes recovered from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year contained documents with classification markings.