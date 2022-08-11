NATIONAL

Justice Dept. Seeks To Unseal Search Warrant Of Trump Home

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

Garland also said that he personally approved the search warrant, which was part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation into the discovery of classified White House records recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this year.

 

Texas Gas Prices Lowest In Nation

Previous article

Armed Man Tries To Breach FBI Office, Is Injured In Standoff

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL