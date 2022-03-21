Justice Thomas Hospitalized With Infection, High Court Says

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Associate Clarence Thomas speaks at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 16, 2021. Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday, March 20, 2022. Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday, March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

(AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection. The court says in a statement that Thomas has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the 73-year-old justice was in the hospital. It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating. According to the court, he could be released in the next couple of days.