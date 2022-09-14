LOCALTRENDING

Juvenile Detained After Lockdowns At Sharyland High School, Central Administration

Pic courtesy sharylandisd.org

An apparent verbal threat prompted lockdowns at Sharyland High School and Sharyland Central Administration this afternoon.

The facilities went on lockdown at around 1:30 after someone heard someone else utter an apparent threat. Dozens of Mission police officers, including a tactical team, surged to the area. A juvenile was detained.

Social media rumors that there was someone with a gun on campus proved false. The high school and administration building were declared secure and the lockdowns lifted at around 3. The incident ended with no one hurt.

