Juvenile In Custody Following Threat Against IDEA McAllen Campus

A juvenile remains in custody following a threat made against the IDEA McAllen public schools campus. McAllen police say the teenager was detained late Tuesday afternoon on a charge of exhibiting or threatening to use a firearm – which is a Class A misdemeanor. Police did not say how the threat was made.

A letter to parents Tuesday from the IDEA McAllen principal stated a potential shooting threat had been made against the campus at Bentsen Road and Business 83. The letter says the school implemented its safety protocols, including activating its emergency response team, and contacted law enforcement.

McAllen police were able to quickly identify a person alleged to have made the threat and take the individual into custody.