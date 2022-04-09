Juvenile Lifer Seeks Reprieve Amid Broader Push For Leniency

Carmen Briones holds up photos of her husband, Riley Briones Jr., who is serving life in prison, on Feb. 22, 2022, in Anthem, Ariz. Riley Briones' attorneys are asking a federal appeals court for another chance to argue his sentence should be cut short based on improvements he's made behind bars since being convicted in the 1994 death of Brian Patrick Lindsay when Briones was 17. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Carmen Briones holds up photos of her husband, Riley Briones Jr., who is serving life in prison, on Feb. 22, 2022, in Anthem, Ariz. Riley Briones' attorneys are asking a federal appeals court for another chance to argue his sentence should be cut short based on improvements he's made behind bars since being convicted in the 1994 death of Brian Patrick Lindsay when Briones was 17. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

(AP) — Attorneys for an Arizona man who was sentenced to life in federal prison for crimes he committed as a juvenile are pushing for his time to be cut short. The U.S. Supreme Court made that possible in a 2012 ruling that said only the rare, irredeemable juvenile offender should spend life in prison. Riley Briones Jr. was convicted of murder and other gang-related crimes on the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community in the 1990s. His attorneys say he got his GED, ministers to other inmates and has a spotless disciplinary record. Federal prosecutors have said he should remain imprisoned, arguing he’s minimized his role in crimes that terrorized the reservation.