Kabul Airport Attack Kills 60 Afghans, 13 US Troops

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)

(AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 wounded. U.S. officials said 13 U.S. service members also died, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic. A U.S. official said the attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. President Joe Biden spoke directly to the attackers in a speech to the nation and said “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”