Kabul’s Mannequins, Hooded And Masked Under Taliban Rules

(AP) — The lines of mannequins with their heads cloaked in sacks in Kabul dress stores can be haunting. They’re a symbol of the Taliban’s radical rule over Afghanistan, where shop mannequins are considered a violation of Islamic law.

But in a way, they are also a small show of resistance from Kabul’s dress merchants, who find creative ways to deal with Taliban orders.

Shop owners use everything from tailored cloth to tin foil to mask their mannequins, hoping to still keep their windows attractive to draw customers in at a time of economic collapse.