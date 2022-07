FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong..(U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

Kaitlin Armstrong is back in Texas following her arrest in Costa Rica. She’s faces charges related to the murder of renowned cyclist Moriah Wilson, as well as unlawful flight to avoid persecution.

Prosecutors say Armstrong used a fake passport to board a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica back on May 18th, days after the May 11th murder of Wilson. Her bond is set at three-point-five-million dollars.