Kansas Approves Bill To End Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Kansas House Education Committee Chair Adam Thomas, left, R-Olathe, confers with Rep. Susan Estes, R-Wichita, during a debate on a bill that would allow parents to opt their children out of public-school lessons and activities with LGBTQ themes, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure is among several proposals to roll back transgender rights approved by Kansas lawmakers. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

(AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have approved a proposal to end gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Their action early Friday capped three days of intensifying efforts to follow other states with GOP-controlled legislatures in rolling back LGBTQ rights. The Kansas House voted 70-52 to pass a bill requiring the state’s medical board to revoke the licenses of doctors who provide gender-affirming care to minors, even though many professionals who deal with transgender youth see such care as vital to preserving their mental health and preventing suicides. The Senate then voted 23-12 to approve the measure, sending it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The governor is expected to veto it.