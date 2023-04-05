Kansas Bans Transgender Athletes From Women’s, Girls’ Sports

(AP) — Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, from kindergarten through college.

The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto in three years of a bill that applies a ban to school teams and the club sports sponsored by K-12 schools and colleges. Nineteen other states have imposed such bans, most recently Wyoming, but also Arizona, Florida, Texas and West Virginia.

The ban is the first of what could be several new Kansas laws restricting the rights of transgender people, and came a day after lawmaker passed a broad bathroom bill.