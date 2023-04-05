NATIONAL

Kansas Bans Transgender Athletes From Women’s, Girls’ Sports

jsalinasBy
A small flag celebrating LGBTQ rights decorates a desk on the Democratic side of the Kansas House of Representatives during a debate, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Republican legislators in Kansas voted Wednesday, April 5, 2023, to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports from kindergarten through college. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

(AP) — Kansas is banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, from kindergarten through college.

The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s third veto in three years of a bill that applies a ban to school teams and the club sports sponsored by K-12 schools and colleges. Nineteen other states have imposed such bans, most recently Wyoming, but also Arizona, Florida, Texas and West Virginia.

The ban is the first of what could be several new Kansas laws restricting the rights of transgender people, and came a day after lawmaker passed a broad bathroom bill.

