Kansas Sets COVID Record For One Week

(AP)–Kansas has set another record for its largest number of reported coronavirus cases over seven days. Based on state health department data, Kansas had a rolling average of 1,507 new confirmed and probable cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That’s nearly 18% higher than the previous high of 1,279 cases a day for seven days.

The state health department added more than 4,000 cases to the state’s count and reported an additional 17 COVID-19-related deaths since Friday, bringing the pandemic total to 1,046.