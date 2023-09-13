Karnes County Experiences Three Minor Earthquakes

The U.S. Geological Survey is confirming three weak earthquakes in Karnes County on Monday. The first quake was reported shortly after 3 p.m. about 11 miles southeast of Stockdale. The other two were within a few minutes of each other just before 7 p.m., and were measured about ten miles northeast of Falls City.

All three quakes were around magnitude 3, which can be detected by local seismographs, but aren’t usually noticeable otherwise. The strongest earthquake in Texas history was in 1931 and was of magnitude 6.5.