Karnes County Hit By Fourth Mild Earthquake This Week, Strongest Yet

The United States Geological Survey is confirming a fourth earthquake this week in Karnes County. The 4.0 magnitude quake struck shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, about 11-miles northeast of Falls City.

A quake of that magnitude is considered “light” and usually doesn’t do any damage, though this one was also felt in neighboring Wilson County.

Karnes County’s other three earthquakes this week were all on Monday and were around magnitude 3, which can be detected by local seismographs, but otherwise aren’t usually noticeable.