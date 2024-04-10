Katy Business Is Destroyed By Tornado

The Firestone Complete Autocare store on South Mason Road is rubble after a confirmed tornado pummeled the Houston area early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a brief tornado hit the area around 2:45 a.m. All that’s left of the auto business is a caved-in roof and a collapsed sign. Firefighters on Wednesday were investigating a gas leak at the site. Several other buildings in the Katy area sustained significant damage.

In Spring, Texas, a driver suffered minor injuries when a tree fell on his car as he was traveling on Birnham Wood Boulevard at Towergate. Crews got the driver out and he was treated for injuries.