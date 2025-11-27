Most of us have plenty of leftovers after Thanksgiving, so the big question is how to keep them safe and fresh.

Alexis Supan, a registered dietician at the Cleveland Clinic says there are a few basic guidelines to follow, including only keeping food out for a maximum of two hours before refrigerating. But Supan says it’s important to note that refrigerated food has a lifespan.

Leftovers are safe to eat, she says, for three to four days. But, if you think you’ll go longer than that to finish them off, the best bet is “to throw them in the freezer to keep them safe.”

Supan says freezer food can keep indefinitely, although texture and flavor may change after four months.