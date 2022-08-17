School Pulls 41 Books, Including Bible, Off Library Shelves For Review

Keller ISD is asking its staff and librarians to pull 41 challenged books off campus library shelves. The books are among those recently challenged by parents and community members. Included on the list are the Bible and a graphic novel version of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

The district says campus staff and librarians will review the challenged books to see if they meet the district’s new policy requirements. District officials say books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to school libraries.