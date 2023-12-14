Kelly Calls For Resources At Southern Border

Senator Mark Kelly is calling for more resources at Arizona’s southern border. The Democrat posted on social media this week that National Guard members need to be reassigned in order to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry. They also called on the Biden administration to reimburse the Grand Canyon State “for the costs of shouldering the border crisis.”

Customs and Border Protection temporarily shut down the port earlier this month to provide more help to the Border Patrol for migrant processing. Governor Katie Hobbs has also asked the federal government for reimbursements following the closure.