Kelly Win In Arizona Puts Dems 1 Seat From Senate Control

(AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.