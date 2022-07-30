Kentucky Governor: Death Toll From Flooding Rises To 25

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(AP) — At least 25 people were killed after torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia and Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that four children are among the dead. He added that the total number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims of the record flash flooding. Rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. Beshear says crews have made more than 1,200 rescues from helicopters and boats.

The Kentucky storm is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the U.S. this summer. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common.