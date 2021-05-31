Kentucky Men Returned For Burial 80 Years After Pearl Harbor

A U.S. Navy honor guard removes the casket containing the remains of Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers from a hearse in preparation for burial at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smiths Grove, Ky., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Magers, along with over 400 men from the USS Oklahoma, was buried in the mass graves in the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, was accounted for in December 2020 and given a 18-mile funeral procession from Bowling Green to his Smiths Grove resting place beside his late parents on Saturday. (Marlow Hazard/Bowling Green Daily News for AP)

A U.S. Navy honor guard removes the casket containing the remains of Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers from a hearse in preparation for burial at Merry Oaks United Methodist Church Cemetery in Smiths Grove, Ky., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Magers, along with over 400 men from the USS Oklahoma, was buried in the mass graves in the Punchbowl in Honolulu, Hawaii, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, was accounted for in December 2020 and given a 18-mile funeral procession from Bowling Green to his Smiths Grove resting place beside his late parents on Saturday. (Marlow Hazard/Bowling Green Daily News for AP)

(AP) — The remains of two Kentucky men who died 80 years ago during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor were returned to the commonwealth this week for burial.

The Daily News reports the remains of U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers, of Barren County, arrived home on Saturday. Magers was laid to rest with full military honors.

The Courier Journal reports, U.S. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn L. Ashby, of Centertown, was to be buried on Memorial Day with full military honors. The burials come after an effort by the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to use DNA to identify remains from Pearl Harbor that were previously unidentified.