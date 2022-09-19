NATIONAL

Kentucky School Shooter Imprisoned 25 Years Seeks Parole

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
FILE - Heath High School shooting suspect Michael Carneal is escorted out of the McCracken County Courthouse after his arraignment in Paducah, Ky., Jan. 15, 1998. Carneal was accused of opening fire inside a Kentucky high school, killing three classmates and wounding five others Dec. 1, 1997. In the quarter century that has passed, school shootings have become a depressingly regular occurrence in the U.S. Carneal's parole hearing in September 2022 raises questions about the appropriate punishment for children who commit heinous crimes. Even if they can be rehabilitated, many wonder if it is fair to the victims for them to be released. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP)

(AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah. In one of the few interviews he has given since then, he told the Courier Journal in 2002 that he was suffering from delusions and paranoia. Carneal’s parole hearing starts Monday with testimony from his victims. On Tuesday, Carneal will make his case for release. If the board rules against him, they can decide how long Carneal should wait before his next opportunity to seek parole.

 

Fred Cruz

Biden: US Would Defend Taiwan Against Chinese Invasion

Previous article

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL