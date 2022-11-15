Kentucky Supreme Court Set To Weigh Statewide Abortion Bans

FILE - Protesters gather at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Demonstrators' chants echoed through Kentucky's Capitol as Republican lawmakers started pushing aside the Democratic governor's veto of a bill putting new restrictions on abortion. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

(AP) — The future of abortion rights in Kentucky is reaching a defining moment before the state’s Supreme Court. Kentucky’s highest court will hear arguments Tuesday over a sweeping abortion ban put in place by Republican lawmakers. It’s the first legal test since voters in Kentucky and three other states signaled support for abortion rights in the midterm election. Kentuckians rejected a ballot measure that would have denied abortion rights in the state’s Constitution. The Kentucky justices will review a challenge to the state’s trigger law that banned nearly all abortions.