A disaster declaration is in effect in Kerr County in anticipation of crowds expected for the April 8th solar eclipse.

County officials say the population of 53-thousand may triple in the weekend before the Monday eclipse. Most state parks are booked for the day.

The county foresees there will be traffic congestion, high demands for food and gas and a strain on law enforcement and first responders during the event The declaration is in effect through April 11th.