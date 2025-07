File: Officials search on the grounds of Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(Kerrville, TX) — City of Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. unveiled a new website aimed at helping the victims of the deadly floods.

The site, KerrTogether-dot-com, looks to make support options for those affected by the floods more centralized. It also provides information on how volunteers can provide aid in flood recovery efforts.